‘I charge money to click photos’: Rajasthan Royals youngster plays hilarious prank on kids; watch viral video

Rajasthan Royals (RR) youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a hilarious prank on two kids at an airport. Rajasthan Royals posted a video of the two young fans asking Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for a photo with him.

Vaibhav did not turn them away, but asked the fans to give him ₹100 for a photo.

"Bhai main na photo lene ke paise leta hu. 100 rupees lunga main poore. Doge toh bolo [Brother, I charge money to click photos. I will take 100 rupees from you. If yes, then I will click]," the 15-year-old said in the video.

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The fans came back with ₹200, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi changed his mind and told them it was just part of a prank. The two young fans then happily proceeded to take a photo with Vaibhav.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's stellar IPL 2026 season so far Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been in stellar form in IPL 2026 for Rajasthan Royals. The top-order batter has amassed 357 runs from eight matches at a strike-rate of 234.86.

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He has slammed two half-centuries and one century so far, with the century coming off 36 deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). By doing so, he registered the second fastest IPL century by an Indian, breaking his own record from last year when he slammed a 35-ball ton against Gujarat Titans (GT).

After the match against SRH, Pat Cummins lauded Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, saying that the teenager is his new favourite player. “I think he’s my new favourite player. He hits the ball so hard, it’s great to watch. It’s good fun," the SRH skipper said.

“You have to be right on the money as a bowler. If you are not, it’s going a long way. It’s impressive. He has had a great start to his career, and yeah, I like the way he plays. Takes the game on," he added.

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Vaibhav has so far scored 609 runs from 15 matches in the IPL at a strike rate of 222.26, and has registered three fifties and two centuries. Rajasthan Royals, who are in fourth place with 10 points, will next be in action against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur on Tuesday.