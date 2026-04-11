‘I didn’t want that stress….’: Indian woman shares how she repaid ₹80 lakh student loan in US in just a year

An Indian woman based in San Francisco in the United States has gone viral after revealing how she managed to repay a $100,000 (around ₹80 lakh) student loan within just one year.

Sakshi, who moved abroad to pursue her master’s degree, shared her experience in a video that has struck a chord with many online.

Determined to avoid burdening family “I paid off my $100,000 loan in a year, that’s roughly around 80 lakhs when I first borrowed that money for my master’s degree in the US. And I knew one thing: I did not want that burden to sit on my parents,” she said.

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She explained that the financial pressure shaped her decisions from the very beginning.

“I moved to the US for my masters with a lot of hope, but also a lot of pressure. Taking that loan was not a small thing for me. From the very beginning, I knew that I wanted to pay it off as fast as I could because I didn't want that stress sitting on my family for years,” she added.

Also Read | IIM pass out reveals how she paid off ₹30 lakh loan for MBA in just 2 years

Loan remained constant concern Sakshi said the responsibility stayed with her throughout her studies and early career.

“That thought stayed with me throughout everything: my two years of masters, a year after me graduating when I was applying for internships, figuring out life in a new country, trying to build some stability for myself. This student loan was always in the back of my mind.”

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Internships and support made a difference She credited her professional opportunities and additional work for helping her repay the loan.

“I was really grateful to intern at Amazon, which helped a lot because it paid really well. I was also a research assistant and that income helped as well,” she said.

However, she emphasised that she did not achieve this alone.

“I also want to say very clearly that I did not do this alone. My family was a huge source of strength for me. And my boyfriend, who is now my fiancé, was also a huge support system for me throughout that year.”

Emotional strength mattered too Sakshi highlighted the mental strain of carrying such a large debt.

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“When you're carrying that much anxiety around money, what helps is not just income, it’s having people around you who keep reminding you that you’re going to be okay.”

Disciplined lifestyle key to success She added that her life during this period was far from extravagant.

“It wasn't glamorous because I wasn't investing a lot of money, I was not making any financial moves, I was not living some polished life. I was mostly just trying to stay disciplined, do well, earn well, and get that loan off my shoulders.”

Social media reactions The video has drawn praise from viewers online. Many users commended her determination and discipline.

One user wrote, “Congratulations! Inspiring journey, Sakshi,” while another commented, “Glad you were able to pull it off. Huge congrats! Onwards and upwards from here. Wish you the best!”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.