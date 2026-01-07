With the artificial intelligence advancing and beoming a easily accessible tool, AI-generated images have been flooding the social media space. While every individual on the Internet is an easy target to this worrying trend of picture modification using AI, celebrities who are in the public eye are more susceptible.

Cricketer Pratika Rawal, who shot to fame after her wonderful performance at the Women’s ODI World Cup last year, took a proactive approach to stay ahead of the ills of AI.

In a post on X, Pratika categorically asked Grok, the AI chatbot by Elon Musk, not to modify or edit any of her pictures, irrespective of third-party requests. “I DO NOT authorise,” she said.

“Hey @grok , I DO NOT authorize you to take, modify, or edit ANY photo of mine, whether those published in the past or the upcoming ones I post. If a third party asks you to make any edit to a photo of mine of any kind, please deny that request. Thanks,” she wrote in he explicit request to the chatbot.

Here's how Grok, the AI chatbot, replied: The xAI chatbot, much to several social media users' surprise, replied with “Understood, Pratika.”

Grok assured her that it would deny any request that would seek to modify or edit the young Indian batter's picture.

“Understood, Pratika. I respect your privacy and will not use, modify, or edit any of your photos without explicit permission. If any such request comes up, it'll be denied,” Grok said. “Thanks for letting me know.”

Grok's reply

Who is Pratika Rawal? Pratika Rawal had scored 308 runs in the recent ICC Women's World Cup and was fourth in the list of run-scorers after Laura Wolvaardt (571), Smriti Mandhana (434) and Ashleigh Gardner (328).

The cricketer from Delhi, who was injured while playing against Bangladesh in the last group league game, was unable to play the semi-final and final.

After India won the final on November 2, a wheelchair-bound Rawal was escorted by her teammates for on-field celebrations.

Last month, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a prize of ₹1.5 crore for Pratika Rawal from the Delhi government.

“Our brilliant daughter Pratika has made Delhi proud,” the CM said in a post on X, adding that Pratika is a living embodiment of energy, courage and women's empowerment.

What's next for Pratika Rawal? Pratika Rawal will be playing for UP Warriorz in the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL). The franchise reportedly acquired the all-rounder at ₹40 lakh.

