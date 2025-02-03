Veteran American actor Christopher Walken, who has been a part of notable films including Severance, Batman Returns, Pulp Fiction, and Catch Me If You Can, has revealed in a recent interview that he does not use any modern tech devices.

“I don’t have technology. I only have a satellite dish on my house. So I’ve seen Severance on DVDs that they’re good enough to send me,” Walken said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

“I don’t have a cell phone. I’ve never emailed or, what do you call it, Twittered," he said.

The 81 year old actor's policy falls in line with Severance co-executive producer and director Ben Stiller’s “no phones” rule on set.

“Crew have to use phones sometimes to communicate, but, for me, I like no phones anywhere near the eyeshot of the actors,” Stiller told Variety. “My least favourite thing is to see a dolly grip guy hunched down while an actor is acting their brains out, and he’s scrolling or whatever. It drives me crazy," he said.

“You also have to be respectful of the crew….. These people are actually working really hard, and you have to figure out how to motivate them to want to be on the team. They haven’t been with the script that you’ve been writing for five years. They just came on last week. So, it’s on you as a director to figure out a way to get everybody on board," he added.

Earlier, too, Walken shared that he did not have access to tech devices to watch the popular Apple TV+ series, which featured him in a few episodes, People reported citing his appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on J along with Stiller and other cast members, including Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette.

When he was asked about whether he watched the episodes, he said, "Not all of them. I can’t. I don’t have the equipment. So, they're good enough to send me DVDs.”