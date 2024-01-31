'I don't understand...': Ashneer Grover comes down heavily on RBI's Paytm order
The RBI has directed Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) to stop accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer accounts, wallets, FASTTags, and other instruments after February 29.
Reacting to RBI's latest order for Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) Former managing director of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover, said that the central bank “does not want FinTechs in business".
Earlier in the day, the RBI had directed Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) to stop accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer accounts, wallets, FASTTags and other instruments after February 29.
However, the payments bank is allowed to credit interest, cashbacks, or refunds to customers anytime. The RBI order has come after persistent non-compliances and continued material supervisory concerns, RBI said in its statement. Two years ago the RBI had barred PPBL from taking new customers with immediate effect. Till now, Paytm group firm PPBL didn not release any official statement in response to RBI's order.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!