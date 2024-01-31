 'I don't understand...': Ashneer Grover comes down heavily on RBI's Paytm order | Mint
'I don't understand...': Ashneer Grover comes down heavily on RBI's Paytm order

The RBI has directed Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) to stop accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer accounts, wallets, FASTTags, and other instruments after February 29.

Former BharatPe Cofounder Ashneer Grover has criticised the lates RBI order for Paytm Payments Bank asked for PM Modi and Finance Minister Sitharaman to step inPremium
Reacting to RBI's latest order for Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) Former managing director of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover, said that the central bank “does not want FinTechs in business".

In his latest social media post, former Shark Tank judge came down heavily on RBI and declared the move to be against all Fintech firms. He said that the decision will kill the sector altogether.

“ I don’t understand RBI. Clearly RBI does not want FinTechs in business - of late all regulations / moves are against Fintechs. Such moves will kill the sector altogether. The @FinMinIndia @nsitharaman @PMOIndia need to step in. Startups have been biggest creators of market cap and employment in last decade. Today IIM and IIT are struggling to place people - we as a country cannot afford such overreach ! Tom-Tom-Ing @UPI_NPCI to the world and punishing pioneers in the space is pure ‘Doglapan’," wrote Grover on X, formerly Twitter.

 

Earlier in the day, the RBI had directed Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) to stop accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer accounts, wallets, FASTTags and other instruments after February 29.

However, the payments bank is allowed to credit interest, cashbacks, or refunds to customers anytime. The RBI order has come after persistent non-compliances and continued material supervisory concerns, RBI said in its statement. Two years ago the RBI had barred PPBL from taking new customers with immediate effect. Till now, Paytm group firm PPBL didn not release any official statement in response to RBI's order.

Published: 31 Jan 2024, 11:00 PM IST
