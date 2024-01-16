When we go to a Ram temple, we feel a certain vibration. But inside the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, I felt nothing, Karnataka Minister KN Rajanna said claiming that ‘BJP is building temples for elections’.

“There are Ram temples with a history of thousands of years. But the BJP is building temples for elections. BJP is cheating people... I had gone to Ayodhya when the Babri Masjid was demolished," Rajanna said. “Later, they kept two dolls in a tent and called them Ram. Back home, when we go to a Ram temple, we feel a certain vibration. In Ayodhya, I felt nothing"

Ram temple consecration is Narendra Modi and RSS-BJP function: Rahul Gandhi

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Ram temple consecration event in Ayodhya has been made into a "Narendra Modi and RSS-BJP function" with an "election flavour", as he strongly defended the decision of his party's top leaders to decline the invite to the ceremony.

“The issue frankly is that the RSS and the BJP have made the 22 January function a completely political, Narendra Modi function."

"It is difficult for us to go to a political function which is designed around the PM and the RSS. We made it clear whoever would like to visit the Ram temple among our partners, among our parties is more than welcome to do so," he said.

This comes days after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi and the party's leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury declined the invitation to the Ram temple consecration ceremony event on January 22 in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be the chief guest, and over 7,000 invitations have been extended to celebrities, saints, politicians, including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani, and Gautam Adani, along with 4,000 seers from across the country.

