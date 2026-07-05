‘I got cheated on…’: Prithvi Shaw's fiancee Akriti Agarwal's cryptic post go viral

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw's fiancée, Akriti Agarwal, has reportedly shared a series of cryptic posts on Instagram that have gone viral on social media.

The posts, screenshots of which are being widely circulated online, do not mention Shaw or anyone else by name. However, they have prompted speculation among social media users, with some claiming they were directed at the cricketer. There has been no confirmation of this, and neither Shaw nor Agarwal has publicly addressed the speculation.

According to reports, Agarwal wrote, "I got cheated on so many times, yet I never said a word. Still can't believe that after taking one step ahead."

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In another post, she allegedly said, "Everything is true; every rumour is true. What you see on social media about him."

The posts have reportedly since been deleted.

Despite the online buzz, Akriti Agarwal has neither unfollowed Prithvi Shaw on Instagram nor deleted pictures from their engagement ceremony. Neither she nor Shaw has publicly commented on the speculation.

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The couple got engaged in March this year after dating for a long time. Agarwal, an actor and social media influencer, has been seen with Shaw on multiple occasions.

Prithvi Shaw On His Comeback Shaw, once regarded as one of India's brightest batting prospects, made his India debut at the age of 18. He has played five Tests, scoring 339 runs, including a century, and five ODIs, in which he has scored 189 runs. In recent years, his career has been affected by fitness concerns and inconsistent form. He was part of Delhi Capitals' IPL 2026 squad but did not feature in a single match.

Speaking to Star Sports recently, Shaw reiterated his determination to return to the Indian team.

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"If I don't think about a comeback, then what's the point? That's why I am playing. Who doesn't want to play for India? You have to be there, and I am working towards that," he said.