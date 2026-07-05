‘I got cheated on…’: Prithvi Shaw's fiancee Akriti Agarwal's cryptic post go viral

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw's fiancée, Akriti Agarwal, has reportedly shared a series of cryptic posts on Instagram that have gone viral on social media.

The posts, screenshots of which are being widely circulated online, do not mention Shaw or anyone else by name. However, they have prompted speculation among social media users, with some claiming they were directed at the cricketer. There has been no confirmation of this, and neither Shaw nor Agarwal has publicly addressed the speculation.

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According to reports, Agarwal wrote, "I got cheated on so many times, yet I never said a word. Still can't believe that after taking one step ahead."

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In another post, she allegedly said, "Everything is true; every rumour is true. What you see on social media about him."

The posts have reportedly since been deleted.

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Despite the online buzz, Akriti Agarwal has neither unfollowed Prithvi Shaw on Instagram nor deleted pictures from their engagement ceremony. Neither she nor Shaw has publicly commented on the speculation.

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The couple got engaged in March this year after dating for a long time. Agarwal, an actor and social media influencer, has been seen with Shaw on multiple occasions.

Prithvi Shaw On His Comeback Shaw, once regarded as one of India's brightest batting prospects, made his India debut at the age of 18. He has played five Tests, scoring 339 runs, including a century, and five ODIs, in which he has scored 189 runs. In recent years, his career has been affected by fitness concerns and inconsistent form. He was part of Delhi Capitals' IPL 2026 squad but did not feature in a single match.

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Speaking to Star Sports recently, Shaw reiterated his determination to return to the Indian team.

Also Read | Prithvi Shaw responds to influencer’s molestation charges

"If I don't think about a comeback, then what's the point? That's why I am playing. Who doesn't want to play for India? You have to be there, and I am working towards that," he said.

Reflecting on the break he took from cricket, Shaw added, "I enjoyed my life in the last year. Went to a couple of destinations to keep my mind fresh. Then I came back. The same routine, practised, worked hard, be it my training or batting. Whatever I used to do, I started doing it 3x more. I think it was a good break for me. I don't see it as a step back, but it was a needed break, so I get myself back stronger mentally."

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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