'I had a breakup’: Gen Z employee’s honest leave request to boss wins the internet

A leave request from a Gen Z employee has gone viral for its unfiltered honesty — and for the surprisingly empathetic response it received from the boss.

Jasveer Singh, the co-founder and CEO of KnotDating, recently shared a screenshot of an email sent by one of his young employees. The message came with a straightforward subject line: “Leave from 28th to 8th.”

But it was the content of the message that caught everyone’s attention.

“Hello sir, I recently had a breakup and haven’t been able to focus on work. I need a short break. I’m working from home today, so I'd like to take leave from the 28th to 8th. Regards,” the email read.

Singh posted the screenshot on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: “Got the most honest leave application yesterday. Gen Z doesn’t do filters!”

Check out the viral post here:

The post, which has since crossed 4.5 million views, quickly became a trending topic online. Many were curious about the boss’s reaction — and Singh didn’t disappoint. When asked if he approved the leave, he simply replied, “Leave approved, instantly.”

Social media users had mixed but mostly amused reactions. One joked, “There are people who don’t even take that many leaves for their marriage.” Another added, “Gen Z breaks up and applies for leave. Millennials broke down, cried in the washroom, and still met deadlines.”

Some, however, praised both the employee’s honesty and Singh’s empathy. “Leave should be approved for his honesty and self-awareness. Empathy is the key to true leadership,” one comment read.

Another user wrote, “This is refreshing. People underestimate how much emotional pain can affect focus and productivity.”