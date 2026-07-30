‘I have made mistakes’: Ajinkya Rahane chokes in emotion while announcing his retirement | Watch

Ajinkya Rahane has announced his retirement from international cricket. He confirmed that the decision applies immediately across all formats. While making the announcement, the former Team India captain choked in emotion.

Rahane said his “timing” had guided his batting throughout his career. He felt the moment was right to step away now.

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He recalled travelling from Dombivli as a young boy. Practice sessions shaped his early dedication to the sport. Rahane said he always prioritised the country and the team over himself. He described playing the game with complete honesty throughout.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Ajinkya Rahane announce his retirement from international cricket? ⌵ Ajinkya Rahane announced his retirement as he felt the timing was right for him to step away from the game, reflecting on his career's journey and his commitment to prioritizing the team and country. 2 How did Ajinkya Rahane feel during his retirement announcement? ⌵ During his retirement announcement, Ajinkya Rahane choked with emotion as he expressed gratitude and reflected on his journey, highlighting the joy of playing cricket and the support received from fans and family. 3 What are some key achievements in Ajinkya Rahane's career? ⌵ Ajinkya Rahane's career highlights include playing 85 Tests with 12 centuries, leading India to a historic Test series win in Australia, and participating in both the 2013 Champions Trophy victory and the World Test Championship finals. 4 What will Ajinkya Rahane do after retiring from international cricket? ⌵ After retiring, Ajinkya Rahane plans to mentor the next generation of players, sharing the values and lessons he learned throughout his cricketing journey. 5 How did Ajinkya Rahane show respect towards his opponents during his career? ⌵ Ajinkya Rahane demonstrated respect for his opponents by declining to cut a celebratory cake featuring a kangaroo decoration, symbolizing Australia's national pride, even after leading India to a series victory against them.

Also Read | Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Ajinkya Rahane credited Indian cricket's growth over the past 20 years. He expressed pride at being part of that journey. While his playing chapter ends, his cricket journey continues.

He plans to mentor the next generation of players. He wants to share the values the sport taught him. Rahane called his overall career an absolute honour.

He reflected on both wins and losses throughout his career. The joy of playing brought him the greatest satisfaction overall. He specifically thanked the BCCI, the MCA, his teammates, and his coaches. The KKR captain also thanked every IPL franchise he represented over the years.

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It was the moment he expressed gratitude to his wife, Radhika, and family that he got emotional. He thanked his friends and everyone who consistently supported him.

“Ajinkya means unbeatable, but cricket has shown me defeat many times. As cricketers, we fail more often than we succeed. My team has lost matches, I have made mistakes, but there is one place where I was never defeated. And, that was in your hearts,” Rahane said as he could not hold his emotions anymore.

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“You always accepted me as one of your own. Thank you for your love, your faith, and your support. Cap number 278, signing off,” he concluded.

The Kolkata Knight Riders reacted, “Surely one of the best to don the Indian jersey. Congratulations on a wonderful international career. We’re forever indebted.”

“Congratulations on your career. Thank you for the wonderful memories on the cricket field, Ajinkya,” wrote Irfan Pathan.

“Congratulations, Jinks, on a fantastic career. Your character came through every time you took the field. Proud of everything you’ve done in cricket. All the best in your second innings,” wrote Anil Kumble.

PV Sindhu commented, “What a wonderful career, Jinks! Wishing you the happiest retirement and an even more special second innings ahead.”

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The interest in “Ajinkya Rahane” was high on Google India during 29-30 July:

The interest in “Ajinkya Rahane” was high on Google India during 29-30 July

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Kangaroo Cake Comedian Inder Sahani remembered an iconic incident in Rahane’s career. In January 2021, Rahane received a hero's welcome home. As a captain, he led a 2-1 Test series victory against Australia.

Neighbours offered an eggless chocolate cake featuring a kangaroo decoration. He politely declined, citing respect for opponents despite India's historic series win.

“After that 2021 win, when you refused to cut that cake as a respect to Aussie's National animal, it reflected that you are much more than a cricketing legend,” Sahani wrote.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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