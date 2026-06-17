‘I have noted your request…’: Ratan Tata’s kindness in a simple email to an intern wins hearts online

A LinkedIn post recounting an interaction with Ratan Tata has struck an emotional chord online, with users praising the late industrialist's humility and sharing stories of their own encounters with him.

Sneha Biswas, founder and CEO of Boston-based Early Steps Academy, recently shared a screenshot of an email she received from Tata in January 2020 while she was interning at Tata Steel under CEO TV Narendran at Bombay House.

In her post, Ms Biswas reflected on receiving a response from Tata after reaching out to him and said the interaction left a lasting impression on her.

"The fact that he was genuinely so so kind as a leader that he took the time to read AND to reply to my email. To an intern. He need not. Many leaders 1/3rd his age act so snobbish that they don’t care responding to anyone!" she wrote.

The email showed Tata thanking her for writing to him, acknowledging her family's association with the Tata group and responding to her request for a meeting. He also noted that he would "endeavour" to meet her before January 22.

Check out the viral post here:

Ms Biswas said she was particularly touched by the fact that Tata personally responded despite being 82 years old and receiving countless emails.

"He was 82 back then. Not a tender age where you are on your phone all the time, so its just easy to follow every email. And the volume of emails that he must be receiving. And still, he read because - He was that person- who cared," she said.

The entrepreneur also recalled how Tata's office later reached out to arrange a meeting.

"Someone from his office called, said RnT is looking for Sneha 🥹🥹 and asked for the date. I was already booked to fly back to the US."

At the time, she believed there would be another opportunity.

"I thought no worries, next time."

That meeting, however, never happened.

"But there was no next time. 😭"

Ms Biswas said she spent the following years in the United States and later became immersed in entrepreneurship.

"The next few years, I was in the US mostly and then got consumed in entrepreneurship, and Somewhere along the way, Mr. Tata passed away in 2024."

"Yes, some regrets stay with you forever 💔"

She added that she still revisits the email from time to time and views it as a reminder of the kind of leader she hopes to become.

"If at all I have the privilege ever - to be even a tenth of what Mr. tata was - I hope to keep the humility, the warmth and the genuineness for not just those above me, or my peers, But also for those who are complete strangers ☺️"

The post resonated with many users, who said it reflected the qualities they most associated with Tata.

One commenter wrote, "The fact that he replied to an intern's email at 82, taking time to read and respond, shows what genuine leadership looks like."

Another said, “Thank you Sneha Biswas for sharing this beautiful piece of his legacy. It's an incredible story and a powerful reminder that the most successful leaders are often the most humble.”

A third user added, "Kindness in leadership builds trust, inspires people and leaves a lasting impact."