'I have to start from zero': Delhi woman's honest video on being laid off after 5.5 years resonates online

A Delhi-based woman has struck a chord with thousands on social media after opening up about being laid off from her job after spending more than five years with the same company.

In a video shared on Instagram, Anukriti Vidyarthi spoke candidly about learning that her role had become "redundant" and reflected on the uncertainty that followed. Her emotional account has resonated with many professionals, with several users sharing their own experiences of layoffs and career setbacks.

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'I'm Jobless,' She Says In Viral Video Recalling the moment she was informed about the decision, Vidyarthi said she received the news during a call with her HR team and manager.

"I'm jobless. Today is 29th June, 2026, and I had a call with my HR and the manager, and they told me that my role is redundant and I've been asked to leave the company. The company where I was there for like five and a half years," she said.

The sudden change, she admitted, left her unsure about what lay ahead.

"I don't know how to feel about it. I have no idea. I don't know where to start. Start it from where? I have to start it from zero," she said.

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'I Never Thought I'd Be Here' Vidyarthi also spoke about the uncertainty of beginning a new chapter in her career.

She said she was unsure whether she would find another job or eventually start something of her own.

"I don't know if I'm gonna make it, and what I'm gonna do, if I'm gonna start something of my own. I have no clue. And I never thought that I'll be here at this stage. But I am," she added.

Despite the setback, she tried to find a positive perspective, suggesting the layoff may have happened for a reason.

"Maybe it's a sign from God because, mujhe lagta hai ki main kabhi naukri khud se chhodti. Toh Bhagwan ne bola, 'Niklo bhai ab yahan se, bahut ho gaya tumhara,'" she said.

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'I Will Not Have A Salary Coming In Every Month' The woman also reflected on losing the financial certainty that comes with a regular pay cheque.

"I will not have a salary coming in every month, no matter what. Maybe I'll earn less, maybe I'll earn more, I don't know," she said.

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She shared the video on Instagram with the caption:

“Onwards and upwards.”

Social Media Users Share Their Own Stories The video quickly gained traction online, with many users empathising with Vidyarthi and recounting similar experiences of losing their jobs.

One user wrote:

"I saw your LinkedIn, do Wipro too layoff their employees? Don't you think it's morally unethical. God knows when such job related insecurities will end in corporate sector."

Another commented:

"All the best sun will rise again."

A third user wrote:

"You look happy so that pretty much says it all. Sounds like a relief."

Another commenter, who said they had also experienced unemployment, shared a longer message of encouragement.

"Been there. I was jobless for almost 6 months, applied everywhere, faced rejections, uncertainty, stress, and many sleepless nights. One thing I learned: keep applying, stay active, keep networking, but don't put your life on hold while looking for a job. Enjoy your days too. I spent too much time worrying and too little time living coz 1st experiance tha. 😄

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Trust the process, go with the flow, and keep showing up every day. Opportunities come when you least expect them. And anyway, girls usually get hired faster than us guys 🤣 So you'll be absolutely fine. All the best!"

A fifth user added:

"Don't lose ur hope and Never give up u will get the better job soon ..till then use this period to refresh yourself."

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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