‘I installed a GPS tracker’: Amritsar man tracks wife of 15 years, finds her with another man at hotel

A marital dispute from Amritsar, Punjab, has drawn attention after a man alleged that he found his wife with another man at a hotel, years after a similar incident was resolved within the family. The couple has been married for around 15 years and has children.

According to reports, the husband, Ravi Gulati, claimed this was the second his wife has cheated on him. Speaking to local news outlet Khabar Har Pal India, Gulati said he had earlier discovered his wife with another person in 2018. At the time, both families intervened, apologies were exchanged and the matter was settled, he said, adding that he chose to forgive her for the sake of their children.

However, Gulati alleged that the issue resurfaced recently. He said his wife left home in the afternoon and did not respond to repeated phone calls, prompting him to track her location using a GPS device he had installed on her scooter due to ongoing suspicions.

Following the location data, Gulati said he reached a hotel where he allegedly found his wife with another man. “I had been suspicious for over a year. That’s why I installed the GPS tracker,” he told the channel, adding that he shut his shop and followed the scooter’s location when she did not answer his calls.

The matter has since escalated into a larger family dispute. Gulati’s father, Parvez Gulati, said the family had faced similar issues five to seven years ago, when both sides had met to resolve the matter peacefully. He claimed that an apology was issued at the time and the family believed the situation had been resolved.

According to the family, the woman has now said she does not wish to continue the marriage and wants to return to her parental home. Parvez Gulati also alleged that the man she was recently seen with had earlier been introduced to the family as her brother and was a frequent visitor to their home.

The family said they have repeatedly tried to reach out to her relatives to discuss the matter, but have not received any response so far.

The video related to the incident has circulated widely on social media, prompting commentary and debate. Journalist and filmmaker Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, who shared the video on X, raised concerns about the possible legal fallout and the misuse of matrimonial laws — a claim that remains a matter of opinion and not established fact.