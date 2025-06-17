‘I know I'm broken’: Justin Bieber's emotional post about being ‘exhausted’ sparks concern

“I know I'm broken”: Justin Bieber is back in the headlines, and yes, it is his concerned fans once again. However, this time, the ‘Baby’ hitmaker has admitted that he is struggling and is “exhausted” by focusing on himself.

In a detailed Instagram post, Justin lamented, “People keep telling me to heal. Don't you think if I could have fixed myself, I would have already?”

Declaring that he knows he has issues, Justin said, “I know I'm broken. I know I have anger issues.”

However, the 31-year-old singer noted that his attempts to fix his life are only making him more tired and self-centred, which he said, is “exhausting”.

“I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them, and it just keeps making me more tired and more angry,” he wrote.

“The harder I try to grow, the more focused on myself I am,” Justin said, adding, “Honestly, I'm exhausted with thinking about myself lately.”

In a separate post a few hours later, Justin Bieber posted a series of distorted pictures of himself and wrote, “If u wanna know where I’m parked.”

Father's Day post These posts come a day after his wife, Hailey Bieber, took a potshot at him on Father's Day.

For his first Father’s Day, Justin had posted a black-and-white photo of himself, writing, “I’m a dad that’s not to be f***ed”, to which Hailey, according to BuzzFeed, replied, “Father’s Day s**ks a**.”

The comment was a revenge for Justin's Mother’s Day comment on Hailey's first Mother’s Day post with their son, Jack Blues.

“Love u moms but mothers day s**ks a**,” Justin had written.

Fans react to Justin Bieber's ‘I'm broken’: Concerned fans said they're “praying for him” and hoped things improve for him.

“Brother are you okayy??” a social media user said.

Another user said, “After the storm comes the calm. It shall be well soon.”

“They ruined you, I hope you find peace,” a fan said.

A fan suggested that he take a moment away from social media. “If you feel Jesus is the only one who understands, spend more time with Him. It’s okay to be hurt and angry. I’m praying for you,” the fan added.

“I’m SORRY for what Justin is going through…. It’s never easy when you’re fighting your own inner monsters,” said another fan.

“What in the Britney Spears is going on here,” a netizen quipped.