'I love Bengaluru': North Indian influencer takes a U-turn after getting slammed by Karnataka actors, celebs

Sugandh Sharma's remarks on Bengaluru's dependence on North Indians sparked outrage, prompting local celebrities to respond. In a follow-up, she expressed her affection for the city and called for unity among Indians, rejecting divisive attitudes.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published23 Sep 2024, 05:18 PM IST
In a previous Instagram Reel, Sugandh Sharma said India's Silicon Valley 'would be empty if North Indians leave'.
In a previous Instagram Reel, Sugandh Sharma said India’s Silicon Valley ’would be empty if North Indians leave’.(Screengrab)

After influencer Sugandh Sharma landed herself into a controversy over her remarks on Bengaluru without North Indians, at a time when the row over the Kannada language row is still heated, the digital content creator on Monday tried clearing the air with an "I love Bengaluru" post. She was criticised for her previous video and had received many hate comments for it.

In a previous Instagram Reel, Sharma said India's Silicon Valley “would be empty if North Indians leave.” She also noted that all paying guest accommodations (PGs) and clubs would be deserted, and people would no longer enjoy rental income without North Indians. Sharma added that all the “beautiful girls who dance to Punjabi music won’t be seen” in Bengaluru if not for North Indians.

In a U-turn on her comments, the influencer, in her new reel, said, “I love Bengaluru."

For those writing "nasty comments" on her "funny, light-hearted comedy reels", Sharma said she is a traveller and clarified that she has always respected Bengaluru.

"Look, I’m a traveller. Wherever I go, I try to learn the culture of that place. I have always respected this city, this state, and all of India because I’m a traveller. And we all need to have an open mind,” she said.

The influencer also urged people to stop diving the country "like the Britishers did".

“North, South, East, West – whatever part of India we come from, we’re all part of the same country. So, we are all one. I don’t want anyone watching my reels to try and create divisions. We’re not colonisers; we are Indians,” she said.

Sharma's previous reel had caught the attention of rapper Chandan Shetty and actors Chaithra Achar and Anupama Gowda, who slammed her for her remarks.

“Please leave,” Shetty commented, adding a folded hands emoji.

“If you can actually leave, just as an experiment, and see how Bangalore becomes empty, we are ready to live with that emptiness and dancers-less pubs. We can live with it. Really. Forget all other North Indians. You leave ma’am, enough for now!” Achar said.

Gowda wrote: “If you think this is cool, nope it isn’t. You need Bengaluru more than anything else and your leaving Bengaluru doesn’t make any difference to our OORU and for a fact, we all know you can’t leave Bengaluru – if you know you know.”

An Instagrammer, a Bengaluru local, had also slammed Sharma and promised to “sponsor” a one-way ticket out of the city for her.

“Please don’t show us dreams. I can’t wait for Bengaluru to be empty. By the way, I can sponsor your one-way ticket. Please leave the city,” the user commented.

First Published:23 Sep 2024, 05:18 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends'I love Bengaluru': North Indian influencer takes a U-turn after getting slammed by Karnataka actors, celebs

