Selene Khosla, an Indian-origin woman in Canada, shares a viral video expressing love for India and pointing out the convenience of Amazon's return process in India.

"I love my country," said Selene Khosla, an Indian-origin woman residing in Canada, in a recent video that has gone viral on social media. Walking in the bright sun, with sunglasses and a cap on, Kholsa can be heard pointing out how "privileged" Indians are. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Actually, Khosla, a psychologist and leadership trainer, made the video when she was on her way to a post office in Canada to return an Amazon package.

She compared Amazon's return processes in India and Canada and said, "We [Indians] are privileged." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Fan who breached security, touched MS Dhoni's feet, shares conversation details in viral video "One of the cultural shocks I encountered after moving to Canada is that, unlike in India, where Amazon offers a 30-day return policy and the delivery person picks up the item, here you have to pack it yourself, print the label, and find a printer," she said. "Because no service delivers printouts to your home like Swiggy does in India."

Khosla also said that after printing the label, the person has to attach it to the box and deliver it to the nearest post office for return.

Also read: Crocodile out on adventure: 10-foot gator tries climbing railing in UP "I now have immense appreciation for the systems in India and the Amazon waale bhaiyaas who make returns so convenient," she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: 'Do you know him?' US teen Instagram post on Anant Ambani's identity goes viral; Netizens say, ‘he can buy your country’ Her post quickly went viral. As of 10:30 pm on Thursday, her video has over 4 million views and 255,000 likes. Instagram users flooded the comments section with statements of appreciation for India.

A user wrote, "No place like INDIA", while another added, " NRIs and foreign students truly know the real value of India."

Also read: Canada PR: Indian students facing deportation to go on dry hunger stir, say ‘govt has become deaf’— what do they want? Actor Aparshakti Khurana, brother of Ayushmann Khurrana, also took notice of the video and expressed his sentiments with, "Indiaaaaaa...indiaaaaaaa". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Khosla's video may not mean she is that unimpressed with Canada. In the caption of her post on Instagram, she wrote, "P.S. My love for Canada and shopping from Amazon is still strong."

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!