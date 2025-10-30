‘I love my current company’: Reddit user, confused about taking new job with ₹7 LPA salary hike, asks for advice

A Reddit user shared a dilemma about whether to stay at a job he loves or switch for higher pay. The user, who works remotely earning ₹8.3 LPA, asks for advice on Reddit.

Advertisement

According to the user, his company taught him everything about AI and tech. He genuinely enjoys the work culture, supportive managers and close friendships. One of them even feels like family.

“I love my current company and team. My close friend and social circle are here. My parents are nearby, and I’m comfortable with my routine,” the user wrote.

“But at the same time, the salary difference is huge, and I can’t ignore that forever,” the user added.

After attending two interviews through friends’ referrals “just for experience” he unexpectedly received offers of around ₹15 LPA.

The user, however, opened up about his true feelings about the present salary.

“The problem is — I’ve always felt underpaid compared to others in similar roles,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Now, the Redditor is torn between emotional satisfaction and financial growth.

“Should I stay where I’m happy and feel valued emotionally, or move for better pay and career growth?” the user wonders.

Social media reaction Several social media users reacted to the dilemma. Many of them advised the Reddit user to go for the new job.

“Talk to your manager first, see if they can match part of what you’re worth. If not, think long-term. Comfort’s great, but growth and fair pay matter too,” suggested another user.

Also Read | Why India’s top private banks now need way fewer people

“Comfort is the enemy of excellence. As someone who was in one company for 8 years before leaving, I understand. Eventually, all things end - your friends will also not be with this company forever unless it's their family company. So you should optimise your salary now while at the same time trying to stay in touch with your friends later,” another user.

Advertisement

One of them had straightforward advice: “Resign. They can match your offered salary in the existing company.”

Also Read | Startup economy can generate 100 million new jobs in India: Rajan Anandan

“Some consider money more deserving. Some consider respect more deserving. Some consider relationships more deserving. You need to decide what you deserve more. Money is just a capital tool. It might guarantee a good life. But it doesn't guarantee a great life,” another user posted.

A Reddit user emphasised, “Money is important, even critical. It is the difference between having a meal at dhabha or a fine dine restaurant. It is the difference between buying a 1000 Rs. shirt or a 5000 Rs. one. Change jobs, don't think. If your current company values you, it will match the offer, else you are not important.”