‘I love you’: Bengaluru professor’s proposal in class ends in scuffle, video goes viral

A disturbing incident from a private medical college on the outskirts of Bengaluru has sparked outrage online after a video surfaced showing a professor allegedly proposing to a female student inside a classroom, leading to a confrontation that turned violent.

According to a report by The Times of India, the incident took place on 26 March at an institution in T. Begur, located in the Nelamangala area. The faculty member has been identified as Abdul Mohammad.

The viral video, reportedly recorded by students present in the classroom, shows the professor interrupting a lecture to express his feelings for a female student in front of her peers. Eyewitness accounts suggest that he said “I love you” during the class, catching everyone off guard.

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The situation quickly became uncomfortable as the student immediately objected to the public proposal. Reports indicate that the professor had brought a box of chocolates to the classroom and had arranged for them to be distributed among students, seemingly as part of the gesture.

During the exchange, the professor allegedly insisted that the student had reciprocated his feelings in the past. He is said to have claimed that he could “prove” her interest using CCTV footage. The student reportedly demanded that such evidence be shown immediately, following which the professor attempted to defuse the situation by suggesting the matter be discussed later.

What followed escalated tensions on campus. As per accounts cited by TOI, the student, angered by the incident, confronted the professor and allegedly struck him with her footwear. Soon after, other students also intervened. Videos circulating online appear to show a group of students chasing and physically assaulting the faculty member with slippers within the campus premises. However, the exact sequence of events has not been independently verified.

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The incident has raised serious concerns about professional conduct within educational institutions, as well as the escalation of conflict into violence.

Local police from the Nelamangala Rural jurisdiction have taken note of the matter and are reportedly seeking details from the college administration. However, as of now, no formal complaint has been registered by either party.

Officials have indicated that further action will depend on whether a complaint is filed. There is also a possibility of counter-complaints emerging, given the nature of the incident and the alleged assault.

The college administration has not yet issued an official statement on the matter. Meanwhile, the video continues to circulate widely on social media, drawing sharp reactions from users—many of whom have criticised both the alleged misconduct by the professor and the subsequent violence by students.

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The episode has also reignited conversations around boundaries in teacher-student relationships, consent, and the need for clear institutional protocols to handle such situations.

As authorities continue to gather information, more clarity is expected in the coming days regarding the circumstances that led to the incident and any legal action that may follow.

(This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.