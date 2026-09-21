‘I might not have a job tomorrow’: Man's post on colleague's sudden layoff sparks job security debate

A man has sparked a discussion about job security after sharing that a colleague's sudden layoff left him worried about his own future at work. Writing on Reddit, the man said that watching someone be asked to leave without any prior warning made him realize how uncertain employment can feel, even when everything appears to be going normally.

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"It shakes you" The Reddit user said he had joined the company only two weeks ago, but the incident had already left him thinking about how quickly things could change.

"A person from my company got fired today. On spot, fired, bags packed, left. No prior indication. She was in sales but it still made me wonder if this is what job security is like these days. They can fire me anytime they feel like if I'm not valuable in their organisation and it scared me," he wrote.

He said the incident made him question whether even a small mistake could put his job at risk. “One code crash and I'm out? Who knows? Or maybe without any crash, i could be out. I have seen this in previous organisations too, i joined this company two weeks ago and I don't want to think about all this but since that incident I'm thinking about this only. I might not have a job tomorrow or a week later.”

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Switching jobs "isn't a solution" The man added that switching companies did not necessarily feel like a solution, because layoffs and sudden job losses were no longer limited to one section of the industry. "And the thing is joining other companies isn't a solution because it is not a startup thing, it is happening everywhere, from startups to FAANG. Where does one go?" he wrote.

He also explained that even ordinary financial commitments had begun to worry him. "I also got a six-month gym membership two days back, if they fire me, I'm in serious trouble, I've one month rent security as a deposit too everything will become a mess. I know there is no point in thinking what hasn't happened but when you see it happening, it shakes you."

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The post was shared with the title, “Does job security exist in today's world? Layoffs everywhere.”

Reddit users react The post drew several reactions from users who said they could relate to the anxiety surrounding sudden layoffs.

One user wrote, “This prospect terrifies me too. This terror can be consuming and overwhelming.”

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Another commented, "You don't need to make a mistake to be fired, the best of the best do get fired."

A third added: "Economy is fucked. Corporations have lesser money. People have become more skilled. Only when someone constantly keeps upskilling they match the growth otherwise get laid off. This is world situation not just india."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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