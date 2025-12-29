‘I might start crying’: US vlogger’s emotional goodbye to India wins hearts online

A US-based vlogger has gone viral after sharing an emotional farewell video recorded just hours before leaving India, striking a chord with viewers across social media. The clip, posted on Instagram, captures the creator reflecting on his experiences in the country while riding on the back seat of a two-wheeler.

In the video, the vlogger introduces himself and admits he is struggling to hold back tears as his time in India comes to an end. “I have just eight hours left in India, and I actually might start crying right now,” he says, recalling that he had broken down the last time he tried to film a similar moment. He adds, half-jokingly, that he now feels so connected to the country that he wants an Aadhaar card.

What follows is a heartfelt reflection on how his time in India challenged many assumptions he had encountered before arriving. Speaking candidly, he says he was deeply moved by the warmth, convenience and richness of everyday life in the country. “People think that because you’re white, you automatically have it all. But I actually think they have it all here. This country has everything,” he says in the video.

He goes on to list simple experiences that left a lasting impression on him—from the ease of daily help and transport to the accessibility of food at all hours. “You want street food at any time of the day? It’s there. You want to hop on a motorcycle and get around quickly? It’s there,” he says, describing the small but meaningful aspects of life that made his stay memorable.

The video ends on an emotional note, with the vlogger thanking India for the time he spent there. “I’m going to deeply, deeply miss you. Until next time,” he says, signing off as the ride continues. The text overlaid on the clip reads simply, “I’ll miss you India,” underscoring the sentiment of the moment.

The video quickly drew attention online, with many users responding warmly in the comments section. Several Indians welcomed him back in advance, while others said the clip captured what many visitors come to appreciate about life in the country. Some users joked about his Aadhaar card remark, while others thanked him for sharing a respectful and genuine perspective on India.

A user wrote, “I feel this !!! I’m in India now and already dreading going home to Australia . My husband is Punjabi . We are currently visiting his parents for 3 months . Every time I come to visit I marvel at how the western media has misrepresented this country. It’s the most amazing place on earth and the people are what make it so. The most welcoming, and humble people and also the most fun!”

Another user wrote, “I cry everytime I leave India.”

“Get in line for Aadhar bhai,” the third user wrote.