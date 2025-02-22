‘I need him to f****** respond’: Grims urges Elon Musk ‘publicly’ about child’s medical crisis

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes has urged him to get in touch with her regarding their child, who is reportedly going through a “medical crisis.”

The former couple, together from 2018 to 2022, share three children: son X Æ A-Xii, four, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, three, and son Tau Techno Mechanicus, two. Their breakup has been tumultuous, with ongoing custody disputes.

Grimes recently criticised Musk, the owner of X, for taking their son X to a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

‘Plz respond about our child’s medical crisis,’ she wrote.‘I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation.

Grimes wrote, “This requires immediate attention. If you don’t want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can do that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon.”

In another post, she claimed that their child would face "lifelong impairment" if Musk did not reach out. "I’m not giving any details but he won’t respond to texts, calls, or emails and has skipped every meeting, and our child will suffer lifelong impairment if he doesn’t respond asap, so I need him to f**king respond, and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that’s where we are at," she said.

Tesla and SpaceX owner Musk is reportedly the father of 13 children, with some speculating he may have more. He became a father in 2002 when he and his ex-wife Justine Wilson had their son, Nevada. They later had five more children: twins Griffin and Vivian, 20, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian, 19.

In response to an X user, Grimes said, “I am deleting them now because if they're being shadow banned and not eliciting a response then all it is is a media circus at the expense of the kids..”