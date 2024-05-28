British fashion designer Julien Macdonald recently clarified that he prefers Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle. While attending the Fragrance Foundation Awards in London, Macdonald expressed his desire to work with the Princess of Wales but did not show the same enthusiasm for Meghan Markle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Kate's amazing. I'd love to dress her in one of my dresses. I've got a great relationship with Camilla, the Queen. She's incredible," The Daily Mail quoted Macdonald as saying.

Also Read: Prince Harry not allowed to meet King Charles alone; Queen Camilla thinks Duke of Sussex 'can't be trusted' "When I see her at different events, I always say, 'You look really nice, Camilla', and she'll say, 'Do you like it? Oh, I'm glad you approve'," he added about Queen Camilla.

However, when asked if he would like to dress Meghan Markle, he showed no interest in the Duchess of Sussex. 'No, I prefer Kate and Camilla,' he said.

Meanwhile, Royal expert Tom Quinn has said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent trip to Nigeria made Prince William and Kate Middleton feel 'terrified'.

"Harry and Meghan will continue to organise trips across the world until they are seen as the public face of the royal family," Quinn told The Mirror.

Also Read: Prince Harry 'uncomfortable' with Meghan Markle's new business. Here's why “The fear is made worse because William knows that with his wife stricken with cancer he cannot compete and he can’t stop the Meghan and Harry rollercoaster," Quinn added.

Harry-Meghan leave William-Kate worried Quinn also said Harry and Meghan were in the process of rebuilding connections with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, which had left William and Kate worried.

"For William and Kate an alliance between Harry and Meghan and Beatrice and Eugenie is a huge worry," he said.

“Harry and Meghan are incredibly proud of their children, and when they are a little older and better able to travel, there is no doubt they will be taken on some of the couple’s tours," he added.

