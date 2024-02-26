‘I quit’: Employee resigns after boss's obscene reply on email | See post
Toxic workplace incident spark employee to quit job
An employee quit immediately his job after his boss wrote "to f****" in the mail. The incident was shared by a Reddit user named 'CrazieIrish'. The user wrote, "Work from home. I had to call him for support of a new computer to get access. He was not happy I hadn't set up the computer in my free time to get it ready. Told me to fuck off when I said I wasn't doing it for free. Told him I quit as soon as he told me to fuck off for the last time."