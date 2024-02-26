‘I quit’: Employee resigns after boss's obscene reply on email | See post

An employee quit immediately his job after his boss wrote "to f****" in the mail. The incident was shared by a Reddit user named 'CrazieIrish'. The user wrote, "Work from home. I had to call him for support of a new computer to get access. He was not happy I hadn't set up the computer in my free time to get it ready. Told me to fuck off when I said I wasn't doing it for free. Told him I quit as soon as he told me to fuck off for the last time." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The post has received more than 40,000 likes in a day.

Netizens reacted strongly, sparking discussions on toxic workplaces.

A user wrote, "Now take a good rest, my friend."

"My only thing with quitting like that is that the people who pushed you to do it really don't care and/or are happy afterward. In my ideal situation, they are screwed with my departure," another user wrote.

Last week a report emerged in which an employee in Australia by the name of Noel chose to quit rather than miss their brother's wedding when his boss cancelled his leave for his brother's wedding in Bali. Noel received a controversial text message from his boss after which he decided to leave his job.

The boss Nick, informed the employee that his scheduled time off was cancelled as another staff member was resigning. The boss had claimed that it would be “all hands on deck" while they tried to find a replacement. The boss had further stated, “We can push back a few months. I’ve advised HR it’s now changed for you. Appreciate your understanding".

The boss asked Noel to reduce his leave from three weeks to three days while mocking Bali as a destination. Noel disturbed by the exchange said that he would consider his leave to start "from today" and during his time off he would contemplate whether "a company that doesn't promote boundaries is a place I really want to work at".

