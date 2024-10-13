‘I quit my interview...’: Techie asked to draw Indian flag, says ‘generally people ask more of real life…’

A techie with 10 years of experience in front-end technologies was allegedly asked to draw the Indian flag during a job interview for a front-end developer role.

In a Reddit post, the techie shared her ‘absurd’ interview experience and also asked if it isn't time for interviewers to enhance their skills.

“ Hi, today I had an interview from a small company..since it's near to my home, so I thought to give it a try. I have total 10 years of experience in frontend technologies like angular, javascript, typescript, html, CSS etc. Generally at this experience level, people ask more of real life scenarios based questions or coding skills to test logical thinking or some advance concepts. But here this woman asked me to draw Indian flag using CSS. Before this question also, she was only asking theoretical questions based on CSS,” she said on Reddit.

CSS, or Cascading Style Sheets, is a style sheet language used for the presentation and styling of documents in languages such as HTML or XML. The Reddit user claimed to have ten years of experience in front-end technologies such as Angular, Javascript, TypeScript, HTML, CSS, etc.

The candidate said that she drew the Indian flag, as the interviewer asked her to. However, after drawing the flag, she was asked to make Ashok chakra in it.

“I drew it anyways. I find this question completely absurd. Then she asked me to make Ashoka chakra in that. I made it. Then she asked me to draw spikes inside the Ashok chakra. There I lost it,” she wrote on Reddit.

The interviewer said, the reason for such a question was to test her knowledge.

“I asked her for reasons of such kind of questions. She told that she want to test my knowledge. Now if you are a front-end developer, you will see such questions don't make any sense,” she added.

She eventually quit the interview following this ‘absurd’ question.

“In fact, we used to get such questions during college practical exams. I get really irritated. And I quit my interview,” she said.

According to the Reddit user, the interview was for a small company near her home.

Lastly, she ended her post by asking the opinions of other Reddit users on the interview process and the need for companies to enhance their skills and ask relevant questions based on skills and experience.

Her post has 1.3k upvotes and 246 comments on Reddit.

Many users agreed with her opinion and took a funny jibe at the interview.

“I think, they were not seriously taking the interview or the interviewer didn't have front-end knowledge. She might have thought in front-end people only do drawings but using code,” commented one user.

Another user said, “maybe she was just testing when you would lose your temperament.”

“Lol, thank your stars she didn't ask you to hoist the flag in CSS as well,” one of the Reddit users said.