‘I starve every day’: McDonald's India's official X account gets compromised, ‘unpaid’ employee posts on social media

McDonald's India's official X account had quite the eventful morning on 6 September. Someone hijacked the handle, and things got weird fast.

An anonymous post claimed to be from an unpaid intern working there. This person alleged that their boss, Amit Joshi, hadn't paid their salary since December 2025.

According to the post, this forced the employee into taking two extra jobs. The person claimed to be managing several McDonald's accounts in Asia despite unpaid wages.

“In addition to my two jobs in customer support and delivery, I try to trade memecoins. I literally starve every day because | lose all my money on them,” the person wrote.

Naturally, the internet went wild reading such accusations from a verified account. The post racked up thousands of likes before disappearing.

Things got stranger when a follow-up post from the same account appeared. It revealed a photo, claiming that the boss under the scanner was Amit Joshi. The image showed a group photo from what appeared to be a cricket match.

Then came an even bigger twist in this bizarre saga. Another post appeared, seemingly claiming that the whole thing was fake.

It included hashtags reading "#fakenews" and "#memecoin" rather tellingly. The post featured a crying dog meme, quite fittingly dramatic.

The caption joked about "McD admins". “If only our actual posts went this viral…” the post said.

By this point, nobody quite knew what to believe anymore. Was it a genuine intern complaint or an elaborate prank?

McDonald's India hasn't issued any official statement clarifying the situation yet. All we have is a meme reaction. The identity of whoever posted these messages remains unknown.

Screenshots of the posts have circulated widely across social media platforms. Many users are questioning how someone accessed the verified account.

Social media reaction Social media mostly defended the person who had posted the complaint.

“You can’t mess with Gen Z. They don’t complain, they go public,” wrote one person while sharing the screenshots that garnered over 1.4 million views.

“lowkey thinking of doing these every now and then when those crazy dipsh*t bosses acting out, maybe one day when I finally have enough,” commented one X user.

“Bro turned a multi-billion dollar Twitter handle into his personal Mean Girls burn book,” quipped another user.

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One user posted, “This is the way! Shame such employers publicly. This is how they will learn.”

However, not everyone was sympathetic to the employee who had allegedly not been paid.

“Gen Z skipped the complaint box and went straight to the timeline,” wrote one of them.