An angry customer smashed his car in a dealership showroom in Utah, hours after buying it from the same place. The customer, named Michael Murray, 35, purchased a Subaru Outback from Tim Dahle Mazda Southwne.

After finding defects in the newly purchased vehicle, Murray went back to the showroom, demanding a full refund for the defective vehicle, according to a report by Fox 13.

He stated that he discovered “mechanical issues” with the newly purchased vehicle, calling it a "lemon".

However, the dealership showroom denied his demand for a refund of $4,000. The manager said that a return and refund would not be given as the car was sold in “as-is” condition.

“We even make the document hot pink so they truly understand this is a vehicle that is, ‘as is.’ It hasn’t been inspected. But if it fits your budget we will let you take it,” Tyle Slade, the manager, was quoted in the report.

Following the denial of the refund demand, Murray threatened to crash the car into the front door of the showroom. By 4 pm he drove the car through the main entrance of the showroom.

The video from the incident emerged on social media, where a car crashed, breaking the glass door. Workers in the showroom panicked and screamed whereas Murray yelled, “I told you.”

However, Slade said that they offered a refund or a different car before he smashed the door with his car. They have also told Murray that the car needed some repair work before selling it to him.

“We were very clear about the fact that this car is not retail…It’s gonna need more inspecting and some work," the report said quoting Slade.

“In this situation, the customer needed the car, it fit his limited budget. And in our mind we’re doing him a favour," he added.