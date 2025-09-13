I turned my pet into a Nano Banana 3D figurine: Step-by-step guide with expert prompts for your dog and cat

The internet has a new obsession, and it is irresistibly adorable: turning pets into Nano Banana 3D figurines. Following in the footsteps of the Studio Ghibli-style art craze, Google’s latest Gemini 2.5 Flash-powered trend allows pet owners to transform their furry friends into charming, miniature action figures in just a few simple steps.

What is the Nano Banana AI Trend? Dubbed the Nano Banana AI trend, this viral trend is already taking over social media feeds. According to Google’s Nano Banana Labs X account, “Your miniature schnauzer just got even more mini. Try Nano Banana by Gemini. Follow @NanoBanana_labs for more prompts and ideas✨.” The official prompt is straightforward: upload a photo of your pet and type “turn my pet into a plastic action figure next to its packaging”. Google’s AI then works its magic, producing a 3D version of your beloved animal.

Shiro turned into Nano Banana 3D figure.

Trying it Out: My Shih Tzu’s Transformation I decided to give it a try with my Shih Tzu. The results were super cute. But I did not stop there — I asked ChatGPT to generate a more detailed prompt for Gemini, which produced even more impressive, highly customisable outcomes. Here is the enhanced prompt I used:

Image of Shiro, the Shih Tzu.

Nano Banana AI Cute Pet Prompt:

"Transform my pet [insert dog/cat name or breed] into a tiny, ultra-cute Nano Banana 3D figurine. Make the eyes extra sparkling, the fur soft and fluffy, and the pose playful and lovable. Add vibrant, cheerful colours, whimsical tiny details like little paws or banana-shaped accessories, and a joyful, heart-melting expression. Style it in a cartoonish, hyper-cute 3D look that makes everyone go ‘aww’."

Another Nano Banana AI artwork.

Pro Tips to Enhance Your Pet’s Figurine Specify pose and personality – e.g., “tilted head with tongue out” or “curling up in a nap.”

– e.g., “tilted head with tongue out” or “curling up in a nap.” Detail fur and eyes – e.g., “golden fluffy fur with sparkling emerald eyes.”

– e.g., “golden fluffy fur with sparkling emerald eyes.” Add mini accessories – tiny hats, bows, or little bananas.

– tiny hats, bows, or little bananas. Use lighting cues – e.g., “soft glowing sunlight highlighting the fur.” For cat owners, there is an extra-special prompt to achieve a chibi-style effect:

"Transform my cat into a chibi Nano Banana 3D figure, with oversized head, tiny banana shoes, playful mischievous expression, soft pastel fur, surrounded by floating tiny bananas and glitter, extremely cute and shareable on social media."

