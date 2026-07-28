'I walked away from $2 million': Indian tech founder's burnout story resonates online

Former tech entrepreneur Aditi Sinha has opened up about the decision to return $2 million in investor funding and step down from the startup she co-founded, saying years of burnout forced her to reassess what success meant.

In a post reflecting on her journey, Sinha explained that although she had built a fast-growing company with international clients, a 30-member team and $5 million in funding, she found herself struggling behind the scenes.

'I Walked Away From $2 Million To Find My Voice Again' Sinha, who co-founded the tech startup at the age of 23 after graduating from BITS Pilani, said leaving the company was one of the most difficult decisions she has made.

Sharing a video on social media, she wrote in the caption:

"I walked away from $2M to find my voice again."

She continued: "Returning $2,000,000 in venture funding and stepping down as a tech founder was the hardest decision of my life, and the most necessary one."

According to Sinha, the turning point came when she realised her professional achievements no longer reflected her personal well-being.

Choosing A Different Path Explaining what led to the decision, Sinha said burnout changed the way she viewed success.

“Burning out taught me that success on paper means nothing if you're losing yourself in the process. I decided to pivot from building software to building stories, choosing poetry, performance, and honest creation over running on empty.”

In the video, she reflected on how her career had progressed while her personal life had taken a back seat.

"I realised that I built a company without building a life that felt truly like mine."

She added: "So I stepped away. We returned $2 million to our investors, and I started over from scratch."

'Success On Paper Means Nothing' Sinha reiterated that external milestones are not always a measure of personal fulfilment.

"Success on paper means nothing if you're losing yourself in the process."

She concluded her message with words of encouragement for others navigating major life or career transitions.

“If you're currently rebuilding, starting over, or learning how to choose yourself - welcome! You're in good company.”

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Post Sparks Conversation Around Burnout Sinha's account has drawn attention online for its candid discussion of burnout, career expectations and redefining success. Her story highlights a growing conversation around prioritising personal well-being alongside professional ambition, as more entrepreneurs and professionals speak openly about the pressures of building high-growth companies.