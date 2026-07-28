'I walked away from $2 million': Indian tech founder's burnout story resonates online

Former tech entrepreneur Aditi Sinha has opened up about the decision to return $2 million in investor funding and step down from the startup she co-founded, saying years of burnout forced her to reassess what success meant.

In a post reflecting on her journey, Sinha explained that although she had built a fast-growing company with international clients, a 30-member team and $5 million in funding, she found herself struggling behind the scenes.

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'I Walked Away From $2 Million To Find My Voice Again' Sinha, who co-founded the tech startup at the age of 23 after graduating from BITS Pilani, said leaving the company was one of the most difficult decisions she has made.

Sharing a video on social media, she wrote in the caption:

"I walked away from $2M to find my voice again."

She continued: "Returning $2,000,000 in venture funding and stepping down as a tech founder was the hardest decision of my life, and the most necessary one."

According to Sinha, the turning point came when she realised her professional achievements no longer reflected her personal well-being.

Choosing A Different Path Explaining what led to the decision, Sinha said burnout changed the way she viewed success.

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“Burning out taught me that success on paper means nothing if you're losing yourself in the process. I decided to pivot from building software to building stories, choosing poetry, performance, and honest creation over running on empty.”

In the video, she reflected on how her career had progressed while her personal life had taken a back seat.

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"I realised that I built a company without building a life that felt truly like mine."

She added: "So I stepped away. We returned $2 million to our investors, and I started over from scratch."

'Success On Paper Means Nothing' Sinha reiterated that external milestones are not always a measure of personal fulfilment.

"Success on paper means nothing if you're losing yourself in the process."

She concluded her message with words of encouragement for others navigating major life or career transitions.

“If you're currently rebuilding, starting over, or learning how to choose yourself - welcome! You're in good company.”

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Post Sparks Conversation Around Burnout Sinha's account has drawn attention online for its candid discussion of burnout, career expectations and redefining success. Her story highlights a growing conversation around prioritising personal well-being alongside professional ambition, as more entrepreneurs and professionals speak openly about the pressures of building high-growth companies.

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While Sinha acknowledged the scale of what she left behind, she said the decision ultimately allowed her to pursue a different creative path centred on poetry, performance and storytelling. Her post has since resonated with many social media users who identified with her message about rebuilding life on one's own terms.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.