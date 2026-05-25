‘I want to score 200 in T20’: Social media reacts to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s ambition ahead of SRH vs RR Eliminator

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not content with just dominating bowling attacks. The 15-year-old has set his eyes on a historic T20 milestone. He wants to become the first batter ever to score a T20 double century.

His primary target is Chris Gayle's long-standing record of 175 not out. Gayle set that mark for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2013. He scored it against Pune Warriors India in an innings of sheer carnage. That record has stood untouched for over a decade.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his ambitions crystal clear in a recent interview. Speaking to Kevin Pietersen on The Switch, he left no room for doubt.

"I want to score 200 in T20," he said plainly.

When Pietersen reminded him of Gayle's 175, Sooryavanshi doubled down immediately. "Yeah, I want to break his record and score 200."

He went one step further with a bold prediction. "If I play 20 overs in any game, I definitely will break that record."

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This is not empty teenage bravado. Sooryavanshi has already come remarkably close twice before. He smashed 190 for Bihar in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He then scored 175 in the Under-19 World Cup final. His current highest T20 score stands at 144. The progression is hard to ignore.

His record in age-group cricket adds further weight to the ambition. Against the UAE in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup last November, he scored a century at breathtaking speed.

It was the joint third-fastest hundred by an Indian in T20 cricket. That knock placed him alongside Rishabh Pant, Abhishek Sharma and Urvil Patel.

The comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar are growing louder by the month. In 2010, Tendulkar became the first batter to score an ODI double century.

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He achieved that landmark against South Africa in Gwalior with an unbeaten 200. Sooryavanshi is now aiming for something equally historic in the shortest format.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks several records during RR vs LSG match in IPL 2026

Last year, against England Under-19, he blasted 143 and reached his century in just 52 balls. It was the fastest hundred ever recorded in Youth ODI cricket.

Remarkably, he was not even aware of the record at that moment. His stated goal after that innings was already the 200-run mark.

"I will try to score 200 in the next match," he said then. "I will try to play the full 50 overs. The more I score, the more the team will benefit."

Vaibhav will get his next chance on 27 May, when the Rajasthan Royals meet the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 1st Eliminator. We have to see whether he’ll do it. But, nobody will be surprised if he does it anyway.

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Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi outshines Virat Kohli, Abhishek Sharma in IPL

Social Media Reactions “He definitely will. Sooner or later, he will do it. He got that in him. I would think even Abhishek has that ability. But scoring 200 in T20 needs a great amount of luck too,” commented a social media user.

“Hit in next season, Kiddo....let SRH win this eliminator....will give you a lollipop as a gift next season.,” wrote a Hyderabad fan.

Another user posted, “Wow, future legend Vaibhav with the Legend KP bhaiiiii.”

“I have no doubt that, if anyone but him broke that record!!” came from another.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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