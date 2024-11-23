‘I Want To Talk’ Box Office Day 1 Collection: Shoojit Sircar’s film starring Abhishek Bachchan collects ₹25 lakh

Shoojit Sircar’s latest directorial venture, I Want To Talk, had a disappointing start at the box office on its opening day. According to Sacnilk.com, the slice-of-life drama earned just ₹25 lakh nett in India on Friday, with an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 7.44 per cent. The movie, starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role, was released worldwide on November 22.

Comparison with Abhishek Bachchan’s previous releases The film's opening numbers fell short compared to Abhishek’s last theatrical release, Ghoomer (2023), which earned ₹85 lakh on its opening day. Despite the positive audience reviews, I Want To Talk struggled to find a foothold at the box office.

Audience and critical reactions The Hindustan Times review praised Abhishek’s portrayal of Arjun Sen, a USA-based NRI facing life-altering surgery while navigating a complex relationship with his daughter. The review highlighted his ability to draw from his real-life personality, writing, “Abhishek fully utilises his real-life demeanour as a chill guy with some of the best one-liners in the room.”

However, the review noted pacing issues in the second half, describing it as unnecessarily stretched, though the film concluded on a hopeful note. Shoojit Sircar’s depiction of intricate relationships, particularly the father-daughter bond, earned accolades from audiences.

Fans on social media lauded Abhishek’s performance, calling him “the most underrated best actor in Hindi cinema.” One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “#IWantToTalk is a masterpiece of unspoken emotions... Shoojit Sircar’s ability to capture complex relationships, especially the father-daughter bond, is unmatched.”

The film follows the journey of Arjun Sen, portrayed by Abhishek Bachchan, as he prepares for a life-altering surgery and reflects on his fraught relationship with his daughter. The cast includes Ahilya Bamroo as Arjun’s daughter, alongside Johny Lever, Banita Sandhu, and Pearle Maaney in supporting roles.