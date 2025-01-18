I Want to Talk OTT release date: "I Want to Talk," directed by Shoojit Sircar, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Ahilya Bamroo, hit theaters on November 22. Though the film was prised by the critics it failed to make a mark on the box office numbers. But if you missed this family drama film in theatres, the movie is now available to stream online. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Where to watch I Want to Talk on OTT? You can catch Abhishek Bachchan and Ahilya Bamroo starrer film on Amazon Prime Video. Taking to social media, Prime Video wrote, "Here's to a much needed story that finds its voice in Arjun"

I Want to Talk Box Office Collection At the box office, the Bollywood film I Want to Talk performed averagely. The film debuted with ₹0.25 crore and saw a small increase on Day 2, earning ₹0.55 crore. By the end of its first week, the film earned ₹1.9 crore net in India. The total earnings amounted to ₹1.95 crore, while its worldwide box office collection reached ₹2.3 crore.

About the film I Want to Talk The film follows the journey of Arjun Sen, portrayed by Abhishek Bachchan, as he prepares for a life-altering surgery and reflects on his fraught relationship with his daughter. The cast includes Ahilya Bamroo as Arjun’s daughter, alongside Johny Lever, Banita Sandhu, and Pearle Maaney in supporting roles. During an interview with PTI, Abhishek had revealed the physical challenges of gaining weight and said, “That is me, and there isn't any prosthetic. Don’t ever put on weight for a film again. Trust me, at my age, it gets very difficult to lose it after a while."