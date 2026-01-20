‘I was a weasel in office’: Man explains why he quit ₹42 lakh-a-year corporate job, internet reacts

A video of a man claiming he quit a ₹42 lakh-per-annum corporate job has gone viral on social media, triggering a heated debate around money, self-worth and life inside high-pressure workplaces.

Shared with a reflective caption, the video shows Shivam Lakhanpal speaking candidly about walking away from what many would consider a dream salary. “It was a good pay cheque,” he wrote, adding that he had not heard a simple “Aur, weekend kaisa tha?” in a long time — a line that struck a chord with many viewers online.

In the clip, Lakhanpal argues that wealth cannot be measured by money alone. The man says he left his corporate role a few months ago despite earning around ₹42 lakh annually, claiming he feels more confident and self-assured now than he ever did while employed.

Describing his time in the corporate world, Lakhanpal says he felt like a “needy” person constantly trying to please superiors and navigate office politics to climb the ladder. “I was whispering sweet little nothings to the right ears,” he says in the video, suggesting the work environment left him feeling diminished rather than fulfilled.

He goes on to claim that even without a steady income, he feels more in control of his life. “I answer to no one. I do whatever I want. I’m not bound by anyone else’s rules,” he says, insisting that financial uncertainty has not shaken his sense of identity.

One moment from the video that has been widely discussed online is his reflection on buying an ₹18 lakh car while still in his job. He recalls feeling undeserving when he first drove it to office, saying he did not feel “man enough” to sit in the car because he associated it with a life that felt hollow and performative.

According to him, that feeling changed the moment he quit. He says he now drives the same car with confidence, comparing the experience to owning a “Batmobile” — not because of speed, but because of a renewed sense of ownership and self-belief.

The video has divided social media users. While many praised the man for prioritising mental peace and self-respect over money, others questioned the practicality of glorifying joblessness, pointing out financial responsibilities, privilege and the risks involved in leaving high-paying roles without a clear alternative.

A user wrote, “Don’t just blindly follow him and leave your job ! He might have a lot of other sources of income, made assets, saved wealth and now started creating content and getting regular expenses met from what he might earn from here.”

Another user wrote, “You've transformed into this charming vibrant person too. Look at the before and after! Such tranquility.”

“Love this energy,” the third user wrote on Instagram.

“Broo.This is me right now! Im loving this phase. Feels like something else,” the fourth wrote.