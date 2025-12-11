‘I was blown away’: US entrepreneur praises India’s quick deliveries, says Uber Eats back home takes an hour

An American entrepreneur has gone viral for applauding India’s hyper-fast delivery ecosystem, saying the country is far ahead of the United States when it comes to speed and efficiency. During a recent trip to India, James Blunt said he was stunned when Swiggy and Blinkit delivered his order in just six minutes.

“Every time I visit India… there’s one thing that always stands out: the delivery speed is insane in India. @Swiggy, @letsblinkit… you order something and it’s at your door in 6 MINUTES. I was blown away!” he wrote on X, adding that an Uber Eats delivery in the US “routinely takes an hour.” He called the “efficiency gap” between the two countries “insane” and asked users why such a difference exists.

The post sparked an immediate debate online. While many Indians proudly echoed his praise for the country’s rapid quick-commerce boom, others pointed out the mounting pressure placed on delivery workers and the broader human cost of ultra-fast turnarounds.

A user wrote, Insanely cheap, readily available labor and exploitation friendly regulations. At least true for India. Also it holds only in big cities in India. Not broadly."

Another user commented, “Yep, it blows my mind and I use it every day. Gotta acknowledge, Blinkit has nicely optimised their operations, they've set up a fulfillment center every 1-2 miles with a standard 10-20 delivery team. They can't be late even if they wanted to.”

“Easy accessibility to grocery/eatery chains, cheap labour and no resource constraints,” the third wrote on X.

“Delivery boys break every literal law while driving.... Jumping signals, riding wrong side, no lane discipline.... Every possible law is getting broken in one single delivery. That's what is making the delivery so quick. We, as car drivers are frightened by these delivery boys,” the fourth wrote.

“Everyone talks about cheap labour which is to some extent true, But the hidden trick is inventory management based on hyper localised demand pattern prediction. It's neat tech with a lot of AI in it. Which makes this possible,” the fifth wrote.