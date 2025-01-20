A software engineer on Reddit shared their experience as a fresh to hunt for a job in Delhi. Flags a sketchy experience of a consultancy cold call; here's what happened…

A Software Engineer hunting for a job as a fresher shared a dangerous experience with their social media users on Reddit last week, flagging a sketchy recruiting experience in the national capital of Delhi.

“I had a pretty scary experience in Delhi when I was a fresh graduate, just starting my job hunt," shared the Reddit user on the r/developersIndia handle, which is a community made for software and tech people in India.

The user titled the post: "The Dangerous Interview that I Had in Delhi as an Innocent Fresher. Made me realize the World is soo vile."

The fresher also addressed that this whole “job scam" experience was very frustrating for them as a fresher when it was hard to get calls from potential legitimate recruiters.

“This scam made me feel even more down and defeated during that time. It's sad that these scammers are out there preying on innocent people," according to the post.

What was the incident? According to the post, the software engineer received a call from an alleged consultancy which claimed that they were hiring for top companies through a third-party agency and would help the candidate secure a job.

The post highlighted that the interview was at Kirti Nagar, a neighbourhood in West Delhi. The situation became intense for the candidate when they reached the location for the interview and saw that the building was “shady" and there were bodyguards allegedly from an African-origin country guarding outside.

“They told me the interview was in Kirti Nagar, so I went there, but when I arrived, the building looked shady. There were African bodyguards standing outside, which immediately felt off. I asked one of them where the interview was, and he told me to go inside, where HR would be waiting," according to the Reddit post.

How was the interview? According to the Reddit post, as soon as the software engineer entered the room, he was greeted by a woman in her mid-30's. The woman claimed she had connections with top companies and allegedly showed the fresher "fake pictures of candidates who had been placed in Microsoft" through her.

Analysing the situation the fresher decided to deliberately give wrong answers to questions on the software Java. These wrong responses allegedly went unnoticed by the woman.

“She asked about my skills, and when I mentioned Java, she started asking me questions. I deliberately gave wrong answers just to test her, and she still told me I did great. At that point, I knew something was wrong. Because she had no knowledge about Java," according to the post.

How did the fresher escape? As per the post, the woman asked the fresher to pay her ₹3,000 and found no way to leave as the gates were guarded by the bodyguards. The fresher paid her ₹500 and convinced her that they would bring her the rest of the money.

“I was desperate to leave but noticed there was a bouncer standing near the door, and several men outside," said the software engineer in the post.

The fresher then managed to escape and run to the nearest metro as that would prompt them to not follow due to a public spot.

"I only had a 500-rupee note, so I handed it over and told her I needed to go outside to get the rest of the money. I convinced her, and the bodyguard followed me down the stairs. As soon as I was out of the building, I ran as fast as I could and took a metro because I knew he wouldn't follow me on a public road," according to the Reddit post.