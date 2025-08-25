‘I was earning 8 times more’: Man rants about moving back to India from US; netizens counter with ‘lack of choice’

A techie who once earned eight times what he now earns was on a ranting spree about having to move back to India from the US when social media users countered him with a ‘lack of choice’ remark.

In a Reddit post, the man exclaimed that moving back to India from the US was “my biggest mistake.” However, he later explained that his US visa had expired, and he had no luck at the H1B lottery, so he was forced to move back to India.

“I did a Master's from the USA and worked there for 4 years before my luck ran out in the H1B lottery. I had to resign and come back in 2022. It's been a downhill from there,” the post read.

The man said he is a software engineer and had earned 8 times more in the USA than he does in India for the same job. “My monthly savings there were more than my yearly savings here,” he added.

He also considered other factors, such as good work-life balance, clean air, and great infrastructure in the US, that make him lean towards the country. “Also, can't ignore other factors such as good work-life balance, Clean air and great infra there compared to here,” he wrote.

The techie said that he is having to “literally slog for peanuts” in India and claimed that his Master's degree and US work experience are not helping him secure a good package. “Companies here don't care about it at all. I'm not sure how to get out of this now.”

Here's how netizens reacted: However, the netizens weren't buying the rant and said, “If your visa ran out, how was this a ‘mistake’? There was no choice, right?”

Several social media users agreed with the comment and said, “Moving voluntarily and being forced to move are two different things. OP was willing to stay but had no choice; that’s the difference.”

“That's why the ‘lottery’ you know,” a user quipped.

“Hard to call it a mistake when Uncle Sam basically showed you the exit door, right?” another added.

“Looking at your responses, it seems like you are a crybaby. You should have measured your risks. This is applicable to everyone going to the US or other countries,” a user exclaimed.

Another suggested, “Try to get a job in a company which might sponsor your H1 / L1 later if you want to go back.”