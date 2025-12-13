'I was robbed': Grammy winner Ricky Kej alleged theft at Bengaluru home by delivery man, Zomato responds

Grammy Award-winning musician and environmentalist Ricky Kej has alleged that a Zomato delivery executive trespassed into his Bengaluru residence and stole a sump cover, triggering concern over last-mile delivery safety and accountability.

The incident came to light after Kej shared CCTV clips and details of the alleged theft on Instagram, tagging Zomato and Bengaluru Police and urging residents to remain vigilant.

“I was robbed,” Kej wrote, claiming that the delivery agent entered his home around 6pm and made off with the sump cover. According to the composer, the individual allegedly returned 15 minutes earlier to survey the premises, before committing the theft.

Kej said CCTV footage captured the suspect from two angles, along with images of the vehicle and a partial registration number — a red Honda Activa bearing the number KA03HY8751 (as per his post). He appealed to Zomato and law enforcement authorities to help identify the person involved.

“Quite bold of them. This is probably not their first time,” he wrote, warning others that similar incidents could happen to anyone.

Zomato reacts Zomato has since acknowledged Kej’s complaint on social media, describing the incident as “concerning” and stating that it is looking into the matter. Further details on the company’s internal action or police involvement are awaited.

Bengaluru Police responds Bengaluru city police also reacted to the post, “Please share incident location and your contact number via DM.”

Who is Ricky Kej? Born in North Carolina in 1981, Ricky Kej moved to Bengaluru at the age of eight. He studied at Bishop Cotton School and later earned a degree in dentistry before choosing music as a full-time profession.

Over the years, Kej has emerged as one of India’s most globally recognised composers. He has released 24 studio albums, worked on over 3,500 commercials, and composed music for several feature films. A three-time Grammy winner, Kej is also a prominent environmental advocate and has been honoured as a UN Global Humanitarian Artist, with recognition from the Parliament of Canada for his advocacy work.