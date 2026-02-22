‘I will miss….’: US CEO Sara Hooker shares fondness for fruits she had during Delhi's AI Summit

Sara Hooker, co-founder and chief executive of Adaptation, who specialises in the field of artificial intelligence (AI)shared her fondness for Delhi's fruits. Expressing liking for Indian fruits, the computer scientist contrasted the taste with US varieties. It was during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi that technology sector prominent figures from across the world came together.

Taking to X, Sara Hooker wrote, “One of the things I will miss the most about Delhi is fruit that tastes like fruit." Sharing a picture of freshly sliced fruit, she added, "For anyone who grew up outside the US, there is the realization that in the US fruit somehow tastes like it was sanitized.”

Social media reaction Her remark sparked discussions on social media on flavour, storge, processing and prices. A user wrote, “You can not generalize. Try indian apple and then try Ambrosia apple in USA, there is no match. Ambrosia apple is like no other apple, finest apple in the USA. At aldi you get 3lb/$3 where as india apple is expensive and tasteless. Same with grapes. Yes Indian mango is diffrent(sic).”

Another user remarked, “Interesting... Even Australian fruits are great... Till I taste Mangoes, which are nowhere close to Indian mango varieties.”

A third user shared same sentiments as Sara Hooker, “Exactly my thoughts when I had arrived in NYC - I was like, what’s this flavored paper we are eating.”

A fourth comment read, “True. In USA, the fruit is plucked much before it reaches its ripe stage. Especially for peaches, plums etc. But if you go to farmer’s market then you get more ripened and tasty oranges, tangerines, peaches. Banana and Apples are good everywhere.”

A fifth user expressed, “It’s because it’s not tree-ripened. The produce is picked before it’s ripe so it doesn’t spoil by the time it’s unloaded from shipping containers. Some are genetically modified, some are sprayed with chemicals for shelf life. Even the apples get a coat of wax.”

A sixth user said, “I didn't realize that the biggest selling point of the AI summit would be Indian hotel breakfast. Haha. Recently, a Swiss friend in India complained that I don't know any culture other than India, which is so obsessed with their own food. But well, we have a reason.”

In another post, Sara Hooker expressed “many reasons to return to India, truly my first visit was very special.” During her time in Delhi, she participated in talk shows and shared everyday experiences, including Indian cuisines that she enjoyed. She also delivered a keynote address on 20 February at Bharat Mandapam.