'I would just say keep doing': Gurugram techie after landing job at Google post Microsoft, Meta rejections

A tech professional from Gurugram has sparked conversation on social media after detailing her experience of navigating unemployment before securing a role at Google.

Priyanka Giri shared her journey in a video on Instagram, where she spoke about being unemployed for four months while actively interviewing with major global firms such as Microsoft and Meta.

Her video, which has since gone viral, captures her reflections on the challenges of job hunting in the competitive tech industry.

‘Everything is nonsense’: Her message to job seekers

In the video, Giri addressed what she described as widespread discouragement around breaking into top technology companies.

“Four months of unemployment, interviewed at Microsoft, Meta, and finally landed at Google. I can tell you one thing girls, everything is nonsense that you are saying that it can't happen or it's very difficult. Everything is nonsense,” she said.

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She also encouraged others, particularly women, to continue applying for roles despite setbacks and self-doubt.

Watch the viral video here:

“That is what people want you to believe because for them it is easy and it reduces competition. I would just say keep doing, it will happen, I am telling you it will happen,” she added.

Her caption further highlighted the role of effort alongside chance: “There is definitely a luck factor, but if you never gave it a shot you end up self rejecting.”

Highlighting the realities of job search

Giri’s experience reflects a broader reality for many professionals navigating the job market, where rejections, delays and uncertainty are common.

Her account points to the persistence required to secure roles at large technology firms, often referred to as “Big Tech”, where competition is intense and hiring processes can be lengthy.

At the same time, her statement that success is achievable has resonated with some users, while others have taken a more cautious view.

Mixed reactions on social media

The video quickly gained traction, with users sharing both supportive and critical responses.

“A huge +1 to perseverance,” one user wrote, praising her determination.

Another shared a similar experience: “It was 10 months of unemployment for me. Tried everything but still no calls. Finally when I least expected, I got a call and now I'm placed at Adobe. Didn't have enough confidence for Google, so I didn’t apply. Maybe next time.”

However, some users pointed to the role of timing and opportunity.

“‘Sab bakwas hain’ because you are one out of possibly a million who got into Google. I am not saying you are not worthy, you are but try to understand that it ain’t easy to crack Google even now and that too for millions. Its not like there are people who are not more intelligent than you or me, there are, but we are just lucky to be at the right place, at the right time and with the right set of skills,” another comment read.