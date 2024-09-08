Actor Ian McKellen sparked controversy as he called late Queen Elizabeth II "quite rude. In an interview with The Times, he said, "The Queen, I’m sure she was quite mad at the end...on the few occasions I met her she was quite rude." He went on to recall his encounter with the late Queen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

McKellen told the newspaper, "When I received a medal for acting [the Companion of Honour in 2008], she said, 'You've been doing this for an awfully long time.' I said, 'Well, not as long as you.' I got a royal smile for that, but then she said, 'Does anyone still actually go to the theatre?' That's bl**dy rude when you're giving someone a medal for acting. It meant, 'Does anyone care a f*** about you because I don't.

The X-Men star further shared how a handshake with the late Queen felt like. Engaging in a "role play", as the author of the Times article described it, McKellen said, "I'll be the Queen". McKellen "shoved" him away with some force as the interviewer tried to shake his hand. "That was her handshake and it meant, 'Go! Go!'"

McKellen supports Prince Harry In the interview, McKellen voiced his support for Prince Harry. “I’m most definitely on Harry’s side," he reportedly said. He added, "Imagine being born into the royal family. I've been in public life a bit, but these people are in prison. They can't do anything normal. Can you imagine having to be nice to everyone you talk to?"

"As for Harry, he’s probably not bright enough or doesn’t have the right friends to really help himself. Mind you, he had the pick of all the pretty women in the world. I hope he’s got the right one," the actor said.

McKellen criticised: 'Returning knighthood' McKellen recent comments drew criticism from royal experts who have even gone as far to suggest the actor should return his knighthood.

Speaking to The Daily Express, Royal biographer Margaret Holder reportedly said, ‘Perhaps if Sir Ian feels so slighted by the Queen, he could consider returning his knighthood, although he may regret that in the future.’

According to reports, Sir Ian was knighted for services to the performing arts in 1991 and Queen Elizabeth II appointed him Companion of Honour for his services to drama and equality in 2008.

Dickie Arbiter, the late Queen's official spokesman between 1988 and 2000, also criticized Sir Ian, saying, "Ian McKellen was being somewhat churlish and over the top suggesting the late Queen was rude when she asked if people 'were still going to the theatre'.

“Theatres have complained for years about high costs and a lack of bums on seats – a perfectly legitimate question. If that's how he felt, why accept the honour?," Arbiter was quoted by the New Zealand Herald as saying.

He reportedly said, “It was a snide attack not expected of an intelligent man with such stature. The question is, ‘Did the late Queen really say that?’ and, if so, why come out with it now? A cheap shot."