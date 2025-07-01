IAS officer Neha Byadwal’s strict study routine starts social media debate, ‘This UPSC-prep cult needs to be dismantled’

A debate started on social media after a user criticised IAS officer Neha Byadwal’s strict study routine during UPSC prep. She reportedly didn’t use a phone for three years. The user argues that such isolated preparation disconnects future bureaucrats from real-life India. The post on Twitter (now X) has been viewed by over 9 lakh people.

“This UPSC-prep cult needs to be dismantled & destroyed. Complete sociopaths with zero idea of how india runs outside of their 24*7 rote study room end up governing the public,” wrote the user.

“Bureaucracy har cheez ke liye OTP maangti hai..imagine the privilege of not requiring a mobile phone for 3 years in today’s world,” the user added.

“People saying I’m targeting the girl coz I’m jealous: No bro. I’m just a girl standing in front of you, wanting ROI for my tax money,” she added.

Many others agree, saying many officers treat administration like their personal power zone and follow coaching notes blindly. Some users believe government officials lack work experience and don’t know how to deal with teams or real-life problems.

“I simply fail to understand what an IAS will know about electricity when he is made MD of a board. Similarly, what will a babu know when he heads directorate general of shipping or aviation?” wondered one user.

Another user wrote, “Why only UPSC. It permeates our engineers (IIT/Kota Factories), CAs and the rest too.”

However, many others disagreed.

“And, place whom in place, influencers?” came a sarcastic reply.

“Easier said than done, crack this exam and then we`ll hear you,” wrote another.

One user wrote, “She didn’t use her phone, but for current affairs, she must be reading the newspaper to understand what’s happening and how India runs.”

“Message is good, but you're wrong here. They are very well aware of how the world functions…” came from another.

Who is Neha Byadwal? IAS officer Neha Byadwal belongs to a village in Jaipur, where women stayed behind veils and education for girls was rare. In 2021, she became the first IAS officer from her village, bringing hope and change.

Seeing little girls ask for schools and a better future moved her deeply. She felt proud to be heard and respected by her people.

According to Neha, the best part was knowing that her success inspired others, especially fathers, to encourage their daughters to study.