IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s WhatsApp chat goes viral amid controversy over demands for separate cabin and staff

  • Amid allegations of misusing her authority, Puja Khedkar, a probationary IAS officer, has been transferred from Pune to the Washim district of Maharashtra.

Livemint
Updated11 Jul 2024, 03:46 PM IST
Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar.
Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar.(HT_PRINT)

The WhatsApp messages of probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who is embroiled in controversy over demands for a cabin and staff, have gone viral on social media platforms.

Khedkar who has now been transferred to Washim district, came to limelight after photos of her private Audi car using a red-blue beacon and a "Maharashtra Government" board went viral.

She is also facing a scrutiny for allegedly lying about visual and mental disabilities and her OBC background.

Also Read | ’Privileged demands’ lead to Pune IAS officer Pooja Khedkar’s transfer

In one of the messages exchanged with the Pune Collector's office, Khedkar demanded details about her office and a government car.

She was told things would be discussed with the collector sir.

According to an NDTV report, on May 23, Khedkar messaged, "Any update about accommodation, travel, cabin, etc?"

“Kindly respond. It's important,” she messaged the next day after getting no response.

In one of the messages, after getting no response to her calls, she asked, “If there was any problem in calling back?”

"Pls get the designated cabin n vehicle done before I join on 3rd. Later there will be no time. If it is not possible let me know, I will talk to collector sir accordingly…," Khedkar said in another message sent four days later.

On Thursday, July 11, she was transferred to Washim to complete the remaining term of her training

According to the official letter, a 2023-batch IAS officer will serve there as a "supernumerary assistant collector" till July 30, 2025.

Khedkar secured an All India rank of 821 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams.

What RTI activist said

Vijay Kumbhar, an Pune RTI activist from Pune, raised questions about her appointment alleging that she did not fall under the OBC non-creamy layer.

Kumbhar has alleged that Puja's father had assets worth 40 crore.

What collector said in report

In a report submitted to the General Administration Department, Pune collector Suhas Diwse stated that even before joining duty on June 3, Khedkar repeatedly demanded that she be provided a separate cabin, car, residential quarters and a peon.

— She was told that she was not entitled to these facilities on probation, and accommodation will be provided to her. 

—  It was not appropriate to allow Khedkar to continue her training in Pune.

—  She was also accused of removing the nameplate of a senior official at Pune collector's office when he allowed her to use his ante-chamber as her office.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:11 Jul 2024, 03:46 PM IST
HomeNewstrendsIAS officer Puja Khedkar’s WhatsApp chat goes viral amid controversy over demands for separate cabin and staff

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

174.50
03:46 PM | 11 JUL 2024
2.55 (1.48%)

Tata Steel

169.00
03:45 PM | 11 JUL 2024
1 (0.6%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

306.60
03:44 PM | 11 JUL 2024
6.25 (2.08%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

304.80
03:45 PM | 11 JUL 2024
6.75 (2.26%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Oil India

554.00
03:29 PM | 11 JUL 2024
41.25 (8.04%)

Gujarat Pipavav Port

236.90
03:29 PM | 11 JUL 2024
17.15 (7.8%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company

1,460.00
03:29 PM | 11 JUL 2024
98.25 (7.21%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

5,705.00
03:29 PM | 11 JUL 2024
349.6 (6.53%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,705.000.00
    Chennai
    74,722.000.00
    Delhi
    73,705.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,722.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue