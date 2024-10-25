IAS officer Tina Dabi bows ‘5 times in 7 seconds’ before BJP leader Sathish Poonia; netizens react | Watch video

  • A viral video shows IAS officer Tina Dabi bowing to BJP leader Sathish Poonia, igniting debate on social media. While some users praised her gesture, others criticized it.

Riya R Alex
Published25 Oct 2024, 06:32 PM IST
A video of Tina Dabi bowing before Satish Poonia goes viral.
Tina Dabi, the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), who secured first rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2015, is in the news again. A video of the IAS officer has gone viral on social media, where she could be seen bowing before BJP leader Sathish Poonia.

In the viral video, the district collector of Barmer, Rajasthan, is seen greeting Satish Poonia, the former State President of BJP in Rajasthan. Dabi bowed her head multiple times as a mark of respect towards Poonia. Reportedly, Dabi bowed five times in seven seconds. To this, Poonia appreciated her work in the district.

 

Barmer will become just like Indore. You are doing good work,” Poonia said.

The video sparked a debate on social media. Several users appreciated her respectful gesture, whereas some criticised it, questioning the power dynamics between politicians and civil servants.

 

One of the users commented,“Collector of Barmer district, Rajasthan.After seeing the work of Ji, the BJP party leaders Satish Punia praised his work, in honor of which DM Sahiba Tina Dabi bowed down and honored him…Which shows that their parents have given them good values...”

“There is no problem in bowing one's head, public leaders are above bureaucrats. This behaviour of #TinaDabi reflects his good personality and decency," added another user.

“Tina Dabi earned fame not only in the country but in the whole world on the basis of her administrative skills. If she agrees with us on the praise being done by any MLA, then is it called bowing down or surrendering??…” another user commented.

Tina Dabi is a prominent name in Indian civil service after she topped the prestigious exam on her first attempt. She began her career as a District Collector in Ajmer in 2017. Her personal life has also hit the headlines too. Her younger sister, Ria Dabi, also cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam in 2020, securing 15th in rank on her first attempt in 2020.

First Published:25 Oct 2024, 06:32 PM IST
