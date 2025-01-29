On January 29, Karan Johar announced the launch of Ibrahim Ali Khan. In a detailed post on Instagram, the Bollywood producer-director shared a few images of the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

Johar wrote about his first meeting with Amrita Singh, whom her loved ones called Dingy. KJo was just 12 years old. He recalled that she had worked in a film called Duniya for Dharma Productions, produced by his father.

Johar vividly remembered her grace, energy and confidence in front of the camera. However, what stood out the most for him was a warm Chinese dinner with her and her hairstylist after their first meeting, followed by a James Bond movie.

The director, who made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, mentioned that Amrita had treated him like family from the moment they met.

“She treated me like her own the second we met and that was the power of her grace…which lives on through her and her children too!” Karan Johar wrote on Instagram.

Talking about Saif Ali Khan, Karan mentioned that he had first met him at Anand Mahendru’s office, describing him as young, suave, charming and effortless. He added that Ibrahim Ali Khan reminded him a lot of Saif when they first met.

Karan has known this family for 40 years and worked with them in various capacities. He mentioned films like Duniya and 2 States with Amrita, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Kurbaan with Saif and Simmba with Sara Ali Khan.

He praised the family for their passion for cinema, saying that films run in their blood and genes. He concluded by announcing that Ibrahim Ali Khan would soon make his debut.

“We make way for a new wave of talent, one that I cannot wait for the world to see. So, stay tuned as @iakpataudi makes his way into your hearts and soon…onto the screens!” Karan Johar concluded.

Karan Johar's recent post comes after he shared a video on January 28 about Dharma Productions launching Bollywood “Next Big Thing”.

While Karan Johar did not reveal anything else about Ibrahim’s Bollywood debut, media reports claim that the star kid will star in Dharma Productions’ Sarzameen.

Nepotism debate continues Karan Johar’s post reignited the nepotism debate in Bollywood. Some social media users pointed it out in their comments.

“Love to see a kid with no nepotism background,” wrote one user while another remarked, “Karan Johar back at it, putting the capital N in Nepotism.”

“So the criteria here is to be star kid to get entry in dharma , else struggle and end up , wow,” posted one user.

“U will launch taimur and Jeh also ..uplifting the uplifted,” came from another.

The search for “Ibrahim Ali Khan” on Google India went up during January 28-29: