IC 814 Row: Netflix content head summoned by IB Ministry over Kandahar Hijack show controversy, says report

The Netflix Content Head has been summoned on September 3 by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (IB Ministry), over the controversy surrounding the platform's 'IC814' web series, ANI reported citing sources.

This comes a day after social media users on X (formerly known as Twitter), alleged that the series was inaccurate.

Show on Kandahar Hijack faces criticism On September 1, netizens on social media alleged that Netflix series “IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack” was “hiding the real identities of the terrorists involved in the 1999 incident”, PTI reported.

In response to this, show casting director Mukesh Chhabra on the same day claimed that the perpetrators used nicknames for each other and proper research was done for the show.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the series is based on the 1999 hijack of an Indian aircraft by five terrorists on December 24, 1999, 40 minutes after it took off from Kathmandu. It started streaming on Netflix from August 29.

X users began using hashtags #BoycottNetflix, #BoycottBollywood and #IC814, and shared posts claiming the makers had changed the names of the hijackers to 'Shankar' and 'Bhola' to allegedly protect the terrorists who belonged to a certain community.

This is a developing story, more updates are awaited…