ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Opening Ceremony: Although the first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has yet to begin, the global event officially kicked off at Lahore Fort in Pakistan on Sunday with a modest ceremony.

The ICC 2025 tournament in Pakistan marks 30 years since the last international tournament was held in the country, which was the 1996 World Cup.

Members of the Pakistan team that won the 2017 Champions Trophy graced the ceremony, including former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Azhar Ali, Junaid Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, and Haris Sohail.

New Zealand bowler Tim Southee, the ambassador for the Champions Trophy 2025, and retired South African all-rounder JP Duminy were also present. However, one crucial aspect went missing from the opening ceremony.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Opening Ceremony The ICC Champions Trophy 2025's opening ceremony featured performances from top Pakistani music artists and a fireworks display.

In his opening speech, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi asserted, “I assure every cricket fan and supporter that Pakistan is ready for the Champions Trophy.”

He also mentioned that four teams had already arrived in Karachi, with England and Australia scheduled to land by Tuesday, February 18.

What went missing in the opening ceremony Amid all the performances and fireworks, what went missing in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opening ceremony was the absence of captains from the eight participating teams. While the tournament doesn’t have a history of grand opening ceremonies, a captains’ event and photoshoot is a common tradition and was also held before the 2017 edition.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opening ceremony in Pakistan, however, lacked the traditional photoshoot and captains' event, as some of the teams had not yet arrived in Pakistan for the tournament.

The second opening ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, February 19, when the first match of the tournament will take place.

What happened in India vs Pakistan encounters India have played Pakistan five times in ICC Champions Trophy. Pakistan won the first two before India drew level with two wins in the next two occasions. Pakistan won the fifth match, the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.