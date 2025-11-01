ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final: Tickets sell out in minutes for India vs South Africa match in Navi Mumbai

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 is set for a historic finish as India face South Africa in the final on Sunday, 2 November, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, now comes down to this much-anticipated clash to decide the world champion.

Advertisement

Tickets for the final went live on BookMyShow on Saturday afternoon and were sold out within minutes, reflecting the extraordinary excitement surrounding India’s first Women’s World Cup final on home soil.

Also Read | Jemimah Rodrigues breaks down not once but twice after historic win

Record demand for tickets Massive crowds were seen gathering outside the DY Patil Stadium, with several videos on social media showing long queues and fans chanting for entry passes.

One user posted on X (formerly Twitter):“Huge crowd gathered for tickets in Navi Mumbai stadium for India vs South Africa ODI World Cup final match which is on tomorrow.”

Another shared visuals of fans waiting outside the venue, writing:

Advertisement

“Extraordinary scenes outside DY Patil Stadium the day before the final between India and South Africa.”

Online, fans celebrated the ticket rush as a landmark moment for women’s cricket in India.

“Breaking: For the first time in history, ICC Women's World Cup tickets have sold out. The craze of cricket in India is unmatched,” wrote one user.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Teams and Schedule The final brings together two of the most consistent sides in the tournament — India, who defeated Australia in a thrilling semifinal, and South Africa, who sealed their place after an emphatic win earlier in the week.

Advertisement

Date: Sunday, 2 November 2025

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Toss: 2:30 PM IST

Match start: 3:00 PM IST India Women’s Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh, Kranti Gaud

South Africa Women’s Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Anneke Bosch, Tumi Sekhukhune, Sinalo Jafta

Also Read | Watch: Rishabh Pant returns to cricket ahead of IND vs SA series

Live Streaming and Telecast Cricket fans can catch the final live on the Star Sports Network, with live streaming available on Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema apps and websites.

Advertisement

Key Details At A Glance Match: India Women vs South Africa Women