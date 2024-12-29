In a surprising fusion of flavours, ice cream meets biryani, blending the rich, savoury spices of the beloved dish with the sweet creaminess of ice cream. Biryani, a savoury staple known for its aromatic appeal, has now been reimagined as “ice cream biryani”.

A Mumbai-based Instagram content creator Heena Kausar Raad. Heena, who runs a baking academy, shared a video showcasing her experimental dish. The ice cream biryani was made to celebrate the completion of a seven-day baking course at her academy.

In a post on Instagram, creamycreationsbyhkr11wrote, “Aj hamara HKR academy me finale par humne banwai ice cream biryani.”







A user said, "Please. Please. Please get a hold of yourself. Stop this nonsense. There’s a difference between creativity & imagination and straight up cringe trying too hard."

Another one said, “Trauma main hai.”

This is why aliens won’t visit us.