Business News/ News / Trends/  Ice cream biryani by Mumbai content creator goes viral! netizens say, ‘trauma mein hai’ | Watch

Livemint

A Mumbai content creator introduced 'ice cream biryani' to celebrate her baking academy's course completion. While some users criticized the fusion, others provided humorous remarks. 

A screengrab from the viral video. (Photo: Instagram)

In a surprising fusion of flavours, ice cream meets biryani, blending the rich, savoury spices of the beloved dish with the sweet creaminess of ice cream. Biryani, a savoury staple known for its aromatic appeal, has now been reimagined as “ice cream biryani".

Also Read: 83 million orders at 158 per minute: THIS dish was most ordered on Swiggy in 2024

A Mumbai-based Instagram content creator Heena Kausar Raad. Heena, who runs a baking academy, shared a video showcasing her experimental dish. The ice cream biryani was made to celebrate the completion of a seven-day baking course at her academy.

In a post on Instagram, creamycreationsbyhkr11wrote, “Aj hamara HKR academy me finale par humne banwai ice cream biryani."

 

 

 

A user said, "Please. Please. Please get a hold of yourself. Stop this nonsense. There’s a difference between creativity & imagination and straight up cringe trying too hard."

Another one said, “Trauma main hai."

Also Read: Anna University sexual assault: Biryani seller arrested in Chennai, actor Vijay says case ‘deeply shocking’

A user commented, “Bro, what else do I have to see before I die." Others lightened the mood with humor, with one person joking, “This is why aliens won’t visit us," while another quipped, “The biryani is crying inside."

